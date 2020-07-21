Video: Kendrick Perkins Throws Shade at Anthony Davis, Calls Him ‘Certified Robin’

Superstar big man Anthony Davis is one of the major reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed so much success this season, but former big man Kendrick Perkins still doesn’t think Davis can lead a team.

Perkins recently spouted off on television to state that Davis is nothing more than support for the Lakers’ true leader, LeBron James.

“Anthony Davis never really held his own,” he said. “Anthony Davis is a certified Robin. That’s his role right now. Now he’s a top-five player because the game is a lot more easy for him.”

Perkins is known for having strong, and often ridiculed, opinions. His sentiment on Davis certainly fits that mold.

While LeBron James is in the MVP conversation this season, after averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game so far, Davis has also put in a masterful campaign.

Davis has averaged 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.5 steals per game in his first year with the Purple and Gold. He is considered the clear favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The truth is that neither James nor Davis could likely take on the Herculean effort of leading the Lakers alone. The two have clicked with one another since the first game of the 2019-20 season.

Lakers fans are hoping that the NBA’s long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to lessen the incredible force that James and Davis have become in their first season together.