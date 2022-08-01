Kendrick Nunn’s 4-word statement on what Lakers fans should expect from him this season

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn missed the entire 2021-22 season with a knee injury, but he appears to be ready to return to the court in the 2022-23 season.

Nunn issued a confident statement on what Lakers fans should expect from him in the 2022-23 campaign.

“They should expect consistency,” Nunn said during an interview with Spectrum SportsNet. “That’s my number one thing. Coming in, night in, night out, and bring and be consistent on both ends of the floor.”

This is great news for Los Angeles, as it needs more consistent contributors at the guard position after a rough 2021-22 season. Los Angeles missed the playoffs and it had very little guard depth behind Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves.

Nunn, who played for the Miami Heat for multiple seasons, was expected to help fill the void left by Alex Caruso, who joined the Chicago Bulls in free agency during the 2021-22 season.

During the 2020-21 season with Miami, Nunn averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

If the Lakers end up keeping Westbrook this offseason, Nunn will likely back him up at the point guard position. Nunn is a proven scorer who played important minutes for Miami in back-to-back seasons where it made the playoffs.

While the Lakers have yet to make a big move this offseason, Nunn should help bring stability to the team’s backcourt.

The Lakers are hoping that a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis, along with Nunn, will be enough to get back into the playoffs in the 2022-23 season.