Kendrick Nunn looking healthy and explosive in latest workout video

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn looked impressive in a recent workout, showcasing several different moves while finishing at the rim.

It’s a positive sign for the Lakers and their fans, as Nunn failed to play in a game during the 2021-22 season due to a bone bruise in his knee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dashletics (@dashletics)

Nunn picked up his player option with the Lakers for the 2022-23 season this offseason. The Lakers certainly are hoping he can be a big part of the team’s rotation, especially since Los Angeles needs shooting at the guard and wing spots.

The last time Nunn played in an NBA regular season game was during the 2020-21 season for the Miami Heat. An undrafted free agent, Nunn was a productive member of Miami’s rotation for multiple playoff runs.

The 27-year-old guard averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc in the 2020-21 campaign with the Heat.

The Lakers have added a lot of veteran talent at the guard position this offseason, signing Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Schroder as well as trading for Patrick Beverley.

However, Nunn figures to have a chance to at least compete for playing time at one of the guard spots, as the Lakers could also move on from Russell Westbrook in a trade at some point prior to the 2022-23 season.

The biggest loss for the Lakers this offseason was guard Malik Monk, who stepped in and became a consistent scorer, especially from beyond the arc, during the 2021-22 season.

The Lakers are hoping that a combination of Schroder, Walker, Nunn and Beverley can help mitigate the loss of Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker, who was dealt to Utah in the trade for Beverley.

During his time in Miami, Nunn showed that he can score at volume, posting 33 games where he scored at least 20 points across two seasons.

That kind of scoring could go a long way for a Lakers team that struggled to find answers on offense when LeBron James and Anthony Davis were out of the lineup last season.