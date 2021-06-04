Kendall Jenner gets ruthlessly heckled by Lakers fans after Devin Booker goes off in Game 6

On Thursday night, Kendall Jenner watched her boyfriend, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, eliminate the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

As Jenner was heading back to her car after the game, some Lakers fans decided to heckle her, cursing at her and constantly telling her to “go back to Phoenix.”

Jenner didn’t even take one single look at the fans as she entered her car and attempted to drive away.

Booker put on a memorable show in Game 6 as the Suns closed out the series in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old guard recorded 47 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, making multiple tough shots throughout the entire game that derailed any momentum the Lakers were building at the time.

The University of Kentucky product only missed a total of seven shots throughout the night, going 15-of-22 from the field, including making eight of his 10 3-pointers. He also made all nine of his free throws.

The Suns will now move on to face the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs with their series scheduled to start on Monday night in Phoenix.