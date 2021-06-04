- Kendall Jenner gets ruthlessly heckled by Lakers fans after Devin Booker goes off in Game 6
- Devin Booker takes cocky, clever shot at Dennis Schroder after Suns end Lakers season
- LeBron James blesses Devin Booker with ultimate gift after Lakers lose series to Suns 4-2
- Report: Lakers, Knicks, Celtics and Hornets expected to have interest in Myles Turner
- Dennis Schroder makes shocking social media change indicating he won’t be back with Lakers
- Vanessa Bryant goes off on Nike after unreleased Gianna Bryant sneakers are allegedly worn by Khris Middleton
- Report: LeBron James encouraged Anthony Davis not to play in Game 5 vs. Suns
- Report: Anthony Davis hints that he’ll return for Game 6 with Lakers down 3-2
- Snoop Dogg destroys Anthony Davis with brutal comparison to fictional character
- Report: Jason Kidd expected to be candidate for Boston Celtics head coaching job
Kendall Jenner gets ruthlessly heckled by Lakers fans after Devin Booker goes off in Game 6
-
- Updated: June 4, 2021
On Thursday night, Kendall Jenner watched her boyfriend, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, eliminate the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
As Jenner was heading back to her car after the game, some Lakers fans decided to heckle her, cursing at her and constantly telling her to “go back to Phoenix.”
Jenner didn’t even take one single look at the fans as she entered her car and attempted to drive away.
Booker put on a memorable show in Game 6 as the Suns closed out the series in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old guard recorded 47 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, making multiple tough shots throughout the entire game that derailed any momentum the Lakers were building at the time.
The University of Kentucky product only missed a total of seven shots throughout the night, going 15-of-22 from the field, including making eight of his 10 3-pointers. He also made all nine of his free throws.
The Suns will now move on to face the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs with their series scheduled to start on Monday night in Phoenix.