Kawhi Leonard Sends Dwight Howard Special Gift in NBA Bubble

- Updated: July 25, 2020
The love in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. is strong, even between rival teams.
That was evident when Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard recently sent Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard some handy basketball gear.
Howard, 34, is putting up 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season.
The backup big man has provided the Lakers with strong play off the bench. He is in his second stint with the Lakers after bouncing around the league in recent years.
As for Leonard, he is spearheading the Clippers’ success in his first year in Los Angeles. The All-Star is averaging 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season.
Both players’ teams are aiming to win a title in October. The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while the Clippers hold the No. 2 spot.
As a matter of fact, the Lakers and Clippers commence the resumption of their respective campaigns against each other on July 30.