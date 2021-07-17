Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals his favorite big man in the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar indicated in a new interview that among current players, his favorite big man is Lakers forward Anthony Davis.

Abdul-Jabbar, who helped lead the Lakers to five NBA titles from 1975 to 1989, offered his comments about Davis in connection with the Hall of Famer’s appearance on the cover of NBA 2K22’s 75th Anniversary Edition.

“I have a favorite big man and he happens to play in LA and wear number 3, Anthony Davis,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “I think he’s the most talented. Defensively in the paint, he’s awesome. Offensively in the paint, he’s awesome, and then he can go out on the perimeter and be a problem. He can hit the 3 consistently or the mid- and long-range jumper. So, I would have to go with him.”

Abdul-Jabbar’s selection of Davis was primarily based on having seen the superstar in action on a more frequent basis than other top big men like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

Davis has played two seasons with the Lakers after being the key piece in a 2019 trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. In his first season with the Lakers, he was vital to helping the Lakers to a championship, but he suffered injuries during the 2020-21 campaign that sent the team to an early postseason exit.

Abdul-Jabbar’s stature as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is one reason why his opinion will resonate across the league and be a tribute that Davis will treasure.