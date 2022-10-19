Juan Toscano-Anderson paid 5 figures so his mom could see his ring ceremony tonight

Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson was a part of the Golden State Warriors team that won the NBA title in the 2021-22 season.

Tonight, Toscano-Anderson will be honored with the rest of the Warriors for winning the title at the team’s ring ceremony. Even though Toscano-Anderson will play against his old team in the Lakers’ game tonight, he still gets to be recognized for his accomplishment last season.

The 29-year-old revealed that he paid to get floor seats for his mom for the first time in his life so she could watch the ceremony.

Juan Toscano-Anderson says he purchased floor seats for the first time in his life so his mom could see his ring ceremony tonight. I asked him how much: “Too much.” A little more prying: “Five figures.” And figures to be a priceless moment for his family. pic.twitter.com/XtaWGDjrYN — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 18, 2022

“I may never be able to experience again,” Toscano-Anderson said of a ring ceremony in his hometown. “It’s very unlikely that I’ll be able to come experience another championship in my hometown. So this is a moment – and my mom is gonna be sitting actually right here. This is just a moment that I’m gonna enjoy. My whole family is going to be here, friends. I’ve built great relationships here.”

Toscano-Anderson explained that he wants to soak in the moment on Tuesday night, as he built a lot of important relationships during his time with the Warriors.

“I mean, my whole family’s going to be here,” Toscano-Anderson said. “I’ve pretty much taken all of my teammates’ tickets. I bought floor tickets for my mom, which I’ve never done before for any other game. Just so she can experience this moment with me.”

It’s a great moment for Toscano-Anderson to celebrate his accomplishment with so many people close to him. The Lakers forward is also looking to forge a new path in Los Angeles after signing with the team this offseason in free agency.

This season will be Toscano-Anderson’s fourth in the NBA. In the 2021-22 season, he averaged 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in mainly a bench role for Golden State. He shot 48.9 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are looking to get the season started on the right foot against the Warriors following the ring ceremony. A healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis should help Los Angeles compete with the defending champs on Tuesday night.

It will be interesting to see how much of a role Toscano-Anderson has in the Lakers’ rotation in his first regular season game with the team.