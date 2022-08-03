- John Calipari shows love to Anthony Davis for offering $350K toward flood relief: ‘This is what makes you proud as a coach’
John Calipari shows love to Anthony Davis for offering $350K toward flood relief: ‘This is what makes you proud as a coach’
August 3, 2022
One of the greatest basketball players in University of Kentucky history is current Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis.
Davis was a member of the 2011-12 Kentucky team that won a national championship for the school. However, Kentucky head coach John Calipari is proud of Davis for a different reason right now.
Calipari hopped on Twitter to praise Davis after the one-time NBA champ offered $350,000 in relief to help the state of Kentucky deal with recent historic flooding that has claimed the lives of many.
After watching all of the devastation and, knowing what our players did tonight – he has offered to give $350,000 to the Kentucky Flood Relief.
That’s servant leadership in action, that’s staying connected to this program and this state.
Love you, Ant.
— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 3, 2022
It’s pretty wonderful to see Davis give back to a community that clearly meant so much to him during his collegiate career. Kentucky basketball products often feel a lot of love for the school and state long after entering the NBA.
Davis’ selfless act is an example of just that.
While Davis is clearly concerned about his college community, he also has a lot to consider when it comes to the upcoming NBA season.
Last season didn’t go as planned for the big man. There were hopes that after a frustrating 2020-21 season for Davis, he’d be able to enter the 2021-22 campaign fresh and ready to go. While that appeared to be the case at the start, things quickly started to turn sideways.
He missed his first game in the second month of the season. He ultimately missed a total of 42 regular season games.
Hopefully, he can maintain his health and stay on the court in the upcoming campaign. If he can do that, the Lakers may be able to move past the embarrassment that was last season.