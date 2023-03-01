Joel Embiid claims LeBron James is the best player in the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is currently out with a foot injury, but that hasn’t changed anything when it comes to Joel Embiid’s belief that James is the best player in the NBA.

James is without a doubt one of, if not the greatest, player in NBA history, but the list of people who still think he’s the best player currently in the league has dwindled in recent years.

Embiid proudly remains within that club, however.

“The best player in the NBA, since he has been in the league for 20 years, he shows you that — and that’s someone that’s extremely smart, that knows basketball, you know, one of the smartest players ever,” Embiid told Fox Sports.

James is unfortunately not in the Lakers lineup right now, and that fact could end up costing the team a spot in the postseason. Prior to the four-time MVP’s injury, the Lakers were trending in the right direction and seemed well on their way to claiming a spot in the play-in tournament or playoff bracket outright.

Now, the chances of that taking place hang in the balance. James is expected to be out for at least two or three weeks with a foot injury and was seen wearing a rather large protective boot on the bench during his team’s Tuesday loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Despite all that, there is no doubt that he remains one of the best players in the league. He is actively rewriting the rules when it comes to how long a player can extend his prime years.

This season, he’s averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. It’s simply stunning that he is able to produce at such a high level at 38 years of age.

Embiid is one of two players believed to be battling it out for the MVP award this season. The other is Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

If the Lakers were enjoying a better season as a team, James would surely be in that MVP conversation as well.

Going forward, Lakers fans will be praying that James doesn’t suffer any setbacks with his foot injury. Moreover, they have to hope that the Lakers can remain afloat despite his extended absence.

Right now, L.A. is a game back from the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.