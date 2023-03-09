Jeremy Lin moved by Lakers guard wearing his shoes: ‘I didn’t think other players would wear my shoes on an NBA floor’

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Jeremy Lin has been out of the NBA for a while, but that doesn’t mean he’s done impacting the league.

Current Lakers guard Malik Beasley wore a pair of Lin’s signature shoes last Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the one-time champ later showed Beasley some major love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Lin 林書豪 (@jlin7)

Lin is still playing professional ball overseas. It seems like his days in the NBA are over, with his last NBA appearance coming during the 2018-19 campaign with the Toronto Raptors.

Plenty of people will remember when Lin first rose to stardom during the 2011-12 season with the New York Knicks. His epic stretch of standout performances was dubbed “Linsanity.” During a 10-game stretch, he averaged 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest while knocking down 49.7 percent of his shots from the field and 35.3 percent of his attempts from downtown.

He faced off against Kobe Bryant and the Lakers during that stretch, scoring 38 points against them in an epic duel. Just last year, the Harvard University product looked back on the game against the Lakers, saying that he felt “slighted” and “disrespected” by Bryant before the contest.

Of course, the two later became teammates a few years later.

As for Beasley, he had one of his best games in a Lakers uniform while rocking Lin’s shoes against the Timberwolves, recording 15 points on 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range with eight rebounds. He’s been hot and cold throughout his Lakers tenure, but he figures to still be a key part of the lineup as the team makes a push for a postseason spot.

Beasley is a microwave scorer and could end up winning the Lakers some games in the postseason if they make it that far.

Things are looking good for them, as they’re currently in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 32-34 record. They’re just two games behind the Golden State Warriors for the fifth seed, so an outright playoff spot is still a possibility.

A playoff spot is what the team seems to be aiming for.

Anthony Davis on moving up to 9th seed: "We're not satisfied. We don't wanna stop there. We want to be greedy." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 8, 2023

Lin will surely be happy if the Lakers make it directly to the playoffs, as that would give Beasley more chances to wear his signature shoes.