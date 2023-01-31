Jeanie Buss says she understands why LeBron James is frustrated as Lakers continue to struggle

LeBron James continues to put up incredible numbers in his 20th season and at age 38, but overall, he doesn’t seem like a happy or content player right now.

Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss sympathizes with James and knows exactly what he is looking for at this stage of his career.

.@JeanieBuss talks about LeBron James' work ethic and his determination to win in the newest episode. Watch now. pic.twitter.com/99aSBH8Qs4 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 30, 2023

“Unless he’s winning, he’s not going to be happy,” she said. “That’s him. That’s what drives him. And so I could see why he would be frustrated. We’re all frustrated when we’re down four starters, and he’s our only remaining starter, and he’s gotta show up and play, and the burden’s on him. And he picks everybody up, and he plays.”

Although the four-time MVP still has Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record to surpass, which is expected to happen very soon, he has already accomplished nearly all the individual awards and accolades one player can garner.

At this point, it’s all about diamond rings for James.

He is the proud owner of four NBA championship rings, but he also has a 4-6 record in the NBA Finals. His detractors point to that record as a reason why he doesn’t belong as high on the list of all-time greats as his supporters think he does.

At times, it seems like James could play at a high level, or at least an All-Star level, for a few more years. If that is indeed true, he may get the opportunity to improve his record in the championship series, but only if his squad gets him enough help.

The acquisition of forward Rui Hachimura last week should go a long way for the Lakers, but they still sorely lack 3-point shooting, and some feel they need one more big man who can provide shot-blocking and interior defense.

General manager Rob Pelinka has implied that another move could be coming before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. A recent report by Brian Windhorst indicated the Lakers could be targeting a backcourt upgrade instead of a trade to bring in another frontcourt contributor.

Regardless of what happens between now and the trade deadline, James is on the clock. He may be the best basketball player ever at holding off Father Time, but as the old saying goes, Father Time is undefeated, and eventually, James will have to give in to his mortality as an athlete.