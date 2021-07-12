Jeanie Buss issues tragic message about Kobe Bryant entering Hall of Fame: ‘It’s like we’re leaving him there’

Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss recently offered some insight into how she is dealing with the loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

In fact, she recently discussed how Bryant finally entering the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has offered a form of catharsis.

“It’s almost like having to put him away again,” she said during a recent interview with the New York Times. “He’s going into the Hall, and it’s like we’re leaving him there. It’s hard. It’s hard to go through this again.”

Buss added that she doesn’t think she’ll ever get over the loss of the Lakers legend.

“I guess you just don’t get over it,” she said.

The death of Bryant rattled the sports world, and many NBA fans share Buss’s sentiment. Bryant, who was an 18-time All-Star in the NBA, won five titles with the Lakers and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in basketball history.

Even bigger than that. he served as an inspiration to many young athlete. His worth ethic was unmatched. Bryant finished his NBA career averaging 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.