Jeanie Buss explains how Magic Johnson is ‘still working’ with the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss recently indicated that team icon Magic Johnson is unofficially still a member of the organization.

“To me, he’s still working with us,” Buss said. “In terms of an official capacity, in the NBA, you have to be very clear as to who can negotiate on your behalf and who can’t. So he doesn’t have that official designation. But in terms of his support, his wisdom, his insight, I freely call on him as needed.”

Johnson played his entire NBA career with the Lakers after the team scooped him up with the top overall pick in the 1979 NBA Draft. He wound up spending 13 seasons with the organization. His time in the NBA, of course, was impacted by an HIV diagnosis.

In addition to his playing career, Johnson has worked for the Lakers in some other key capacities. He briefly served as the organization’s head coach at one point.

More recently, Johnson served as L.A.’s president of basketball operations and was a key figure in helping recruit LeBron James to the team in 2018. Johnson left that role in 2019.

Despite his 2019 departure, it’s clear that Johnson’s bond with the Lakers remains strong. For many Lakers fans, that’s surely a great thing to hear.

Exactly what advice Johnson is offering Buss to address the struggles of the 2021-22 Lakers is unknown. However, the Hall of Famer often takes to social media to publicly offer his thoughts on how the Lakers are playing.

Unfortunately, the team has dropped seven of its last nine contests and has just one more game remaining before the start of the All-Star break.