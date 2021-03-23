Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss broke a streak of missing Lakers games to give forward Montrezl Harrell a hug.

Harrell, who had posted several cryptic things on social media, was struggling as he continues to deal with the passing of his grandmother eight months ago.

Buss decided that she wanted to be there for the Lakers’ new big man.

“For the first time in her adult life, Jeanie Buss had not attended a single Lakers game all season,” The Athletic’s Bill Oram wrote. “Not one. “Even the night of the ring ceremony, when she announced from center court that the Lakers would not hang their championship banner until fans could return to Staples Center, she was in her car heading home before tip-off. “But 38 games into the season, with the Indiana Pacers in town to face the Lakers, Buss showed up at Staples Center. “She was there for one reason: To give Montrezl Harrell a hug.”

Buss had reportedly asked Rob Pelinka if Harrell was doing OK after he sent this tweet on March 9:

Think it’s time I call it quits to everything and everyone! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) March 9, 2021

“I think all of us saw Trezz posted on social media,” Pelinka said. “And I think we were all concerned when we read that. Jeanie reached out to me and said, ‘Hey is Trezz OK?’”

According to Oram, Harrell “was still reeling” from his grandmother’s death last summer.

“It’s going to be a tough year for me,” Harrell told The Athletic, “ups and downs in general, because I’m still learning how to process losing somebody that meant a lot to me.”

We love you Montrezl ❤️ here is a hug until I can see you🤗 https://t.co/HsDh1ge1QS — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) March 10, 2021

Buss’ actions show just how much she truly cares about her players.

As Harrell tries to play through this season, the Lakers clearly are supporting him as much as they can.

This season, Harrell is averaging 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 43 appearances.