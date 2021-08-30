Jayson Tatum shows off his new tattoo honoring strong bond with Kobe Bryant

Boston Celtics rising star Jayson Tatum was recently seen rocking a new tattoo honoring Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Jayson Tatum has a new 24 tattoo to honor Kobe 🙌 Mamba mentality. (via @Samlimon_) pic.twitter.com/hMZ9KkhUXD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2021

Like many other players, Tatum saw Bryant as an idol growing up.

The 23-year-old Tatum is one of the best young players in the league. Some fans already consider him to be a superstar. He has four years of NBA experience under his belt, and in the 2020-21 season, he averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

The sky is the limit for the youngster, and folks in Boston are hoping that he will help lead the organization to its first title since the 2007-08 season.

As for Bryant, his legacy has only gotten greater since his tragic passing. During his playing career, he was an 18-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion and five-time NBA champion. Today, he’s a Hall of Famer.

Countless NBA players still think of Bryant as an inspiration despite the fact that he’s no longer around.