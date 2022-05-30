Jayson Tatum discloses text message he sent Kobe Bryant before Game 7 of ECF: ‘I got you today’

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum revealed that he sent the late Kobe Bryant a text message prior to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

Tatum led the Celtics to a victory in Game 7, and he kept the promise that he made to Bryant over text. Tatum idolized and trained with Bryant when the Los Angeles Lakers legend was still alive. Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in January of 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayson Tatum🙏🏀 (@jaytatum0)

Bryant clearly had a major influence on Tatum as a basketball player and person, and the Celtics star rose to the challenge in Game 7 to take Boston back to the NBA Finals.

Tatum scored 26 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc in Game 7. He also added 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. Tatum was named the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals for his play in the series.

In addition to texting Bryant before the game, Tatum wore a purple and gold armband with Bryant’s No. 24 on it.

Jayson Tatum wearing #24 Kobe arm band in Game 7 @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/Dkuruxq3yv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 30, 2022

Bryant, a five-time champion with the Lakers, has left a lasting impact on the game and current generation of players.

Now, Tatum is looking to live up to the amazing career that his idol had by capturing the first NBA title of his career.

The Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry in the NBA Finals. Game 1 of the Finals is set to tip off on Thursday, June 2.