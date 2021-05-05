Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has questioned whether or not he will ever get back to 100 percent after suffering an ankle injury against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20.

While James may never feel back to his old self, NBA analyst Jay Williams took a shot at James by claiming that Michael Jordan would never make a comment like that.

“I’ve never heard MJ say something like that…MJ just wouldn’t say anything at all.”

@RealJayWilliams doesn’t like that LeBron James said he will never be 100% healthy again pic.twitter.com/4eLvnxH1Zm — Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin (@KeyJayandZ) May 5, 2021

“LeBron James took no time off,” Williams said. “Remember after they won a championship, everybody started talking about, ‘Maybe LeBron James should load manage and really kind of ease into this.’ He didn’t do that. He refused to do that, played almost every game throughout the season. I respect that about LeBron James, puts him in a tough situation now. I still think if he’s healthy they’ll be OK.”

Williams went on to reaffirm that he believes James is the greatest basketball player ever, but he still was bothered by his comments about never being back to 100 percent in his career.

“As a guy who played for the [Chicago] Bulls, who has watched Michael Jordan for a long time, I’ve never heard MJ say something like that,” Williams said. “MJ just wouldn’t say anything.”

Williams’ argument is that he believes Jordan would go out and beat whoever was in his way and afterwards reveal that he may not have been 100 percent himself.

While Williams was trying to appeal to the competitor that Jordan was, it doesn’t mean that James won’t be able to lead the Lakers to another title this season.

Los Angeles is currently the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, but if James is good to go come playoff time, the Lakers will likely be one of the most dangerous teams in the playoff field.