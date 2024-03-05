Lakers News

Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent inch closer to Lakers returns after latest updates

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Jarred Vanderbilt Lakers
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt and guard Gabe Vincent — both of whom are currently dealing with injuries — are seemingly trending in the right direction toward making a return to the court for the team.

Firstly, Vanderbilt — who hasn’t suited up for the Lakers since the team’s road win over the Boston Celtics back on Feb. 1 — is no longer donning a walking boot.

He left during the first half of Los Angeles’ matchup against the Celtics after suffering a foot injury. Vanderbilt impacted both sides of the ball before exiting the game, as he dropped 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 3-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

Across 29 appearances and just six starts for the Lakers in the 2023-24 regular season, the 24-year-old is averaging 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 51.8 percent from the floor and 29.6 percent from deep. He has built a reputation for being one of the better wing defenders in the league today.

Vincent has been sidelined for the Lakers for quite some time, considering he hasn’t played since Dec. 20 of last year, when Los Angeles lost to the Chicago Bulls by 16 points.

But according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Vincent is aiming to return to the lineup sometime in the month of March.

Vincent has logged just five games so far in his first season with the storied Lakers franchise and is averaging 5.4 points, 1.0 rebound and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 37.5 percent from the field.

But the Lakers have managed to string together victories in recent weeks without Vincent and Vanderbilt. Los Angeles has won seven of its past 10 games and picked up an impressive win over the Oklahoma City Thunder — who currently sit as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference at 42-19 — on Monday.

Once two important role players for the Lakers return to the lineup in Vanderbilt and Vincent, it should only help a Los Angeles team that has been clicking on all cylinders lately.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

LeBron James Lakers
14 epic reactions to LeBron eclipsing 40K career points vs. Nuggets
Editorials
Darvin Ham Lakers
Report: Darvin Ham’s future with Lakers could be defined by March results
Editorials
LeBron James: Lakers vs. Clippers
Top 5 highlights from historic Lakers-Clippers game
Editorials
Kobe Bryant Lakers
Looking back: 5 lessons Kobe Bryant taught us about life and basketball
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James Lakers
LeBron James and Drake join forces once again for new business venture in sports world
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
Enes Freedom doubles down on LeBron hate after 40K milestone
Lakers News
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
D’Angelo Russell’s cryptic post after being benched late vs. Nuggets
Lakers News
Christian Wood Lakers
Report: Christian Wood granted temporary restraining order against mother of his child, accuses her of multiple wrongdoings
Lakers News
Lost your password?