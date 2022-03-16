- Jaren Jackson Jr.’s fascinating take on LeBron James’ trash-talk with the Grizzlies
- Footage surfaces of LeBron James berating Talen Horton-Tucker for selfish play during game vs. Raptors
- Lakers release injury report for crucial contest vs. Timberwolves
- LeBron James points to 3 young teammates that have earned his trust to close out games for Lakers
- Retired NBA legends show mad respect to LeBron James for historic accomplishment
- Jason Williams clarifies his Lakers rankings: ‘KOBE BEAN BRYANT is the greatest LAKER EVER!!!’
- LeBron James remains on Lakers injury report ahead of game vs. Raptors
- Video: Devin Booker laughs at Anthony Davis’ claim about how Suns ‘got away with one’ in 2021 playoffs due to his injury
- LeBron James passionately defends Kyrie Irving as the Nets star sits in the crowd to watch his own team play
- Lakers release loaded injury report for huge matchup vs. Suns in Phoenix
Jaren Jackson Jr.’s fascinating take on LeBron James’ trash-talk with the Grizzlies
-
- Updated: March 16, 2022
During a recent podcast appearance, Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. offered some remarks on what it was like when his team had a heated exchange with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
The exchange took place when the Grizzlies were facing the Lakers on the road earlier this season.
Zach Lowe asked Jackson about the incident. Jackson’s answer did not disappoint.
“Maybe the only reason that was probably a moment is cause obviously it’s LeBron, and we look up to him growing up,” Jackson said. “That’s our generation’s [Michael] Jordan. … I can’t explain to you why we do it. We don’t ever talk about why. But we just know you gonna feel this. We work so hard. We work too hard for you not to feel this. … It’s never anything personal. … Bron definitely ain’t make it personal. … At the end of the day, he’s been doing this for a hundred years.”
The Grizzlies are undoubtedly one of the best stories of the 2021-22 NBA season. They’ve taken a huge leap this season and seem like contenders in the Western Conference.
Right now, the Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed in the West with a 48-22 record on the season. Jackson and superstar Ja Morant, along with many other impressive youngsters, have made believers out of the people of Memphis.
Throughout the season, the Grizzlies have proven that they can talk trash with the best of them and then back it up on the court.
As for James and the Lakers, things have gone from bad to worse. They’ve struggled throughout the season, but their situation hasn’t been much worse than it is right now. They’ve lost eight of their last 10 games and are currently 29-39.
Right now, the Lakers own the No. 9 seed in the West, though they are not safe from potentially falling out of the play-in tournament.