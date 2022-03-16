Jaren Jackson Jr.’s fascinating take on LeBron James’ trash-talk with the Grizzlies

During a recent podcast appearance, Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. offered some remarks on what it was like when his team had a heated exchange with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The exchange took place when the Grizzlies were facing the Lakers on the road earlier this season.

Zach Lowe asked Jackson about the incident. Jackson’s answer did not disappoint.

“Maybe the only reason that was probably a moment is cause obviously it’s LeBron, and we look up to him growing up,” Jackson said. “That’s our generation’s [Michael] Jordan. … I can’t explain to you why we do it. We don’t ever talk about why. But we just know you gonna feel this. We work so hard. We work too hard for you not to feel this. … It’s never anything personal. … Bron definitely ain’t make it personal. … At the end of the day, he’s been doing this for a hundred years.”

The Grizzlies are undoubtedly one of the best stories of the 2021-22 NBA season. They’ve taken a huge leap this season and seem like contenders in the Western Conference.

Right now, the Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed in the West with a 48-22 record on the season. Jackson and superstar Ja Morant, along with many other impressive youngsters, have made believers out of the people of Memphis.

Throughout the season, the Grizzlies have proven that they can talk trash with the best of them and then back it up on the court.

As for James and the Lakers, things have gone from bad to worse. They’ve struggled throughout the season, but their situation hasn’t been much worse than it is right now. They’ve lost eight of their last 10 games and are currently 29-39.

Right now, the Lakers own the No. 9 seed in the West, though they are not safe from potentially falling out of the play-in tournament.