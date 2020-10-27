The NBA may start the 2020-21 regular season in late December.

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley is now warning fans not to cry if stars sit more games than expected in the next season.

The show will go on, just don’t cry a river when stars sit out TV games… esp Top teams that played a longer full season … https://t.co/sCw5NmhBLp — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) October 26, 2020

The Lakers played all the way into October.

Of course, they won the 2020 championship by knocking off the Miami Heat in six games in the NBA Finals. The Lakers were in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. since July.

It would make sense if some of the Lakers’ star players wanted to take some time off.

As a matter of fact, Lakers sharpshooter Danny Green said he doesn’t believe four-time MVP LeBron James will play for the first month of the season.

Dudley, 35, won his first championship this past season. The journeyman has career averages of 7.4 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists per game.