Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley schooled former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s inaccurate claim that the vast majority of NBA players don’t have the security of guaranteed contracts.

Marshall, one of the co-hosts of the “I Am Athlete” podcast, spoke emotionally about the topic.

Dudley later took to social media to explain how the former wideout was mistaken.

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ This man can’t be serious??? 95% of players have guaraenteed contracts… Sometimes 1 person per roster will sign a partial with a later date to either being cut or signed for the remainder of the season.. Only top Elite QBs have similar NBA deals https://t.co/9K9j1Mwlzg — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) April 6, 2021

“There’s four guys on an NBA team that got guaranteed contracts, and everybody else can be cut today and don’t got nothing,” Marshall said. “Look it up!”

As Dudley explained in his post, the vast majority of NBA deals are fully guaranteed upon signing.

One aspect about the level of Marshall’s anger that may be a concern for some football fans is that the wide receiver has dealt with mental health concerns over the course of his career.

Marshall caught 970 passes and scored 83 touchdowns during his 13 seasons in the NFL, but his incorrect assessment clearly shows that his understanding of contracts needs more work.