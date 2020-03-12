Jared Dudley Says NBA Will Shut Down Season After Thunder-Jazz Game Gets Postponed

As the NBA continues to mull over a decision regarding the recent coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley gave his own input about the situation.

After Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert exhibited some flu-like symptoms, the team decided to postpone its game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That’s when Dudley chimed in and said that the NBA cancelling the season is on the horizon.

Oh they bout to shut this season down for a couple weeks… https://t.co/zAUI0zq2nl — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 12, 2020

A cancellation of postponement of the entire NBA season would be severely disappointing as the Lakers are dominating the league this year.

They currently stand in first place in the Western Conference and are considered favorites to win the NBA championship this year.

On top of that, superstar LeBron James is having an MVP-worthy campaign at age 35, but is not getting any younger.