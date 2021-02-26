With Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis out due to injury, some have speculated that LeBron James is gunning for his fifth MVP award.

However, Davis insists that his co-superstar is still putting the team first.

“Put it to you like this,” Davis said to The Athletic. “I know that that man does not care about MVP awards. He cares about championships. So if he loses the MVP and wins the championship like he did last year, he doesn’t care. So that’s what his mindset is, he’s not focused on MVPs. He’s focused on Finals MVPs.”

James has won four regular season MVP awards so far in his career. He is hoping to be considered the greatest player of all time when it is all said and done.

Some have said that since James’ six NBA Finals losses are a big detriment to the legacy, and he’s trying to compensate by stacking up more individual accomplishments in addition to more NBA titles.

James recently surpassed the 35,000-point mark, placing him ever so closer to becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to accomplish that feat would no doubt be a huge notch on James’ belt. However, the biggest notches will come as a result of leading the Lakers to more championships.