Jared Dudley Campaigns LeBron James for MVP After His Big Performance vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James bested the defending NBA MVP on Friday night.

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ 113-103 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, James helped prove that he needs to be taken seriously in this season’s MVP race.

Teammate Jared Dudley certainly agrees with that sentiment. He said as much on social media following the potential 2020 NBA Finals preview.

Big time win! 2 title contenders goin at it! But this is a game I call MVP talk 🗣 And one mans game did a little more talking tonight 👑… Took the challenge and guarded the reigning MVP.. Make sure y’all put that shot chart up! New Rankigs! — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 7, 2020

At the moment, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered to be the favorite to take home the award. He’s currently averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assist per game this season.

In Friday night’s loss, he finished with 32 points, 11 boards and six assists.

As for James, he’s currently averaging 25.6 points, 10.7 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game this year.

He finished Friday’s game with 37 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

As the numbers show, both players are playing at the very height of their powers. While Antetokounmpo still figures to be the favorite despite Friday’s outcome, James is surely making a very serious case to win his fifth career MVP.

With a little over a month left in the 2019-20 regular season, it will be fascinating to see if James will be able to sway fans and experts alike in order to nab the award.