Video: Lakers fans seen trashing police cars as they celebrate championship
- Updated: October 12, 2020
The city of Los Angeles is celebrating hard after the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA championship on Sunday.
Unfortunately, the celebration turned violent as some fans decided to vandalize a police car.
Lakers fans trashing police cars pic.twitter.com/Koi9Rk5jvr
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 12, 2020
The Lakers claimed the NBA title after a long drought that saw the worst stretch in franchise history.
After the late Kobe Bryant led the team to the 2010 championship, the roster declined and finally bottomed out in 2013 amidst Bryant’s torn Achilles and the departure of Dwight Howard.
The team then missed the playoffs for six straight years, and it left the front office looking like a joke to many observers.
But the turnaround began two summers ago when LeBron James took his talents to Southern California, and the process continued last summer with the blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis.
As the old saying goes, absence makes the heart grow fonder, and Lakers fans are certainly fond of the franchise’s 17th world championship, even if that fondness isn’t being expressed the right way by some.