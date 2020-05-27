Jared Dudley, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris Seen Practicing Together at Lakers Facility

The Los Angeles Lakers are slowly getting back into action.

On Wednesday, forward Jared Dudley posted a photo on his Instagram Story at the Lakers’ practice facility alongside teammates Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris.

Back in March, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus.

In the days following the announcement of the suspension, several players from different teams also tested positive for the virus.

As a matter of fact, two Lakers players tested positive for the contagious virus as well.

As a result, teams have been extremely cautious with their players. It’s been been over two months since the NBA last held a game.

However, progress is being made. Seeing players back on the the court smiling and training together is a great sign for the league.

As for Dudley, Kuzma and Morris, they are surely ecstatic to get back into shape to help the Lakers win a title should the 2019-20 season resume. The Lakers were playing some of the best basketball in the association before the pandemic forced the league to suspend the season.

In fact, the Lakers are the top team in the Western Conference.

There is no official timetable for when the 2019-20 season will resume.