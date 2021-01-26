- Jared Dudley indicates LeBron James is head and shoulders above everyone else in MVP race
Jared Dudley indicates LeBron James is head and shoulders above everyone else in MVP race
- Updated: January 26, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high once again this season, with LeBron James and company firing on all cylinders as arguably the team to beat in the NBA at this point in the 2020-21 campaign.
On Monday, the Lakers went head to head against the Cleveland Cavaliers in what turned out to be a statement game for James.
The four-time NBA champion put on a show with a season-high 46 points against his former team, prompting teammate Jared Dudley to dub him the NBA MVP thus far with no competition.
It is hard to argue with Dudley’s opinion on his superstar teammate being the clear frontrunner for MVP. The 36-year-old may not be dishing out assists the same way he did last year, but he’s still playing at an incredibly high level with more of a focus on shooting.
James shot a remarkable 63.6 percent from deep against the Cavaliers on Monday night, hitting seven of his 11 attempts from beyond the three-point line. The future Hall of Famer has been working on extending his range and has become a legitimate threat from deep.
James came into Monday’s game against his former team, shooting 38.9 from beyond the arc, which is short of his career high of 40.6 percent from the 2012-13 campaign with the Miami Heat.
It remains to be seen whether James can keep up this kind of pace shooting from deep, but so far, he’s showing no signs of slowing down as he attempts to win a fifth NBA title this season.