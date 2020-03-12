Jared Dudley’s Optimistic Outlook After Donovan Mitchell Tests Positive for Coronavirus

On Thursday morning, it was reported that Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

That report came on the heels of a report that Jazz big man Rudy Gobert had also tested positive for the disease.

While the spread of the disease from one player to another is certainly disturbing, Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley is focusing on the silver lining.

This is actually good news! No other profession is around guys more then NBA.. From sweating, high fives, on the planes and bus and too have only one test positive is a great sign.. https://t.co/Ia2MWMCgBS — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 12, 2020

Dudley is of course not saying that the transmission of the illness from one player to another is good news. Instead, it appears that he is taking the relative lack of spread as a positive sign regarding the contagious nature of the illness.

While Dudley may be looking on the bright side of the news, there is no doubt that the spread of the coronavirus is quite serious.

At the moment, a number of NBA teams that had recently come in close contact with the Jazz have been instructed to put themselves in self-quarantine.

In the coming days, there is no doubt that fans will learn whether or not additional NBA players have contracted the illness.

If Gobert and Mitchell prove to be the only players, the NBA could ultimately decide to lift the current suspension of the 2019-20 season. However, at current, no end for the suspension appears to be in sight.

Still, Dudley’s positive attitude is surely much appreciated by fans and players alike during this troubling time.