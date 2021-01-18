In the aftermath of the controversy involving the Cleveland Cavaliers and second-year guard Kevin Porter Jr., Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley offered a realistic perspective of the NBA and its connection with the media.

Agreed… Media has a job to do so I get it, either the organization, coaching staff or player gave him this info.. If they didn’t want it out ii wouldn’t of gotten out.. This is just how NBA business works https://t.co/KlMTPJjBBM — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 18, 2021

Porter has been banned from the Cavaliers’ practice facility and is expected to either be traded or released by the team. The decision stems from a heated confrontation with Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman after Porter’s locker was shifted to accommodate one of the team’s new additions, Taurean Prince.

Porter played one season at the University of Southern California, seeing action in 21 games and also being suspended over his off-the-court behavior.

As a rookie with the Cavaliers last season, Porter largely behaved, but problems developed last fall. That was when Porter posted a disturbing social media post that hinted at suicide and was also involved in a scary auto accident.

Due to those issues, Porter had yet to take the court for the Cavaliers this season, but was at the team’s game last Friday against the New York Knicks.

Porter’s locker reassignment was done in part to deal with the continuing COVID-19 safety protocols the NBA has in place. Yet, it’s clear that Porter perceived the move as an insult and erupted at Altman.

The actual source of who leaked the locker room controversy remains unknown. However, as Dudley noted, that source likely had a reason for veering from the tradition of keeping such embarrassing incidents out of the public spotlight.

For Porter, his past behavior and bumpy departure could make the market for his services a slim one. The hope is that he’s able to bounce back and eventually take the court again with another team.