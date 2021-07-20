- Jared Dudley explains how Devin Booker’s relationship with Kendall Jenner has elevated his game
- Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stunning realization on LeBron James being courtside for Game 5 of Finals
- Devin Booker: ‘I should never be compared to Kobe Bryant’
- Stephen A. Smith says Lakers should consider trading Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard
- Skip Bayless destroys LeBron James over ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
- NBA fans lose it after Kevin Durant says 2017 Cavs-Warriors Finals was a ‘perfectly even matchup’
- Report: LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul and Adele made Game 5 their first public appearance as romantic couple
- LeBron James flexes on his haters after ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ smashes ‘Black Widow’ in box office
- Report: Lakers bring in slew of talented prospects ahead of 2021 NBA Draft
- Report: LeBron James to host Taco Tuesday pop-up restaurant in conjunction with ‘Fortnite’ in Los Angeles
Jared Dudley explains how Devin Booker’s relationship with Kendall Jenner has elevated his game
-
- Updated: July 20, 2021
The Phoenix Suns are in the NBA Finals thanks in large part to Devin Booker’s impressive performances in the postseason.
Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley made a recent podcast appearance and discussed how Booker has made great strides these past few seasons.
He also argued that Booker’s relationship with reality star and fashion model Kendall Jenner has helped the shooting guard become a better player.
Here’s @JaredDudley619 on BOOK. One of the best teammates around. @jj_redick @talter pic.twitter.com/nXxALe4ySE
— TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) July 19, 2021
“If you look at his body now, he now finally has cuts in his body. Got serious with his nutrition, getting IVs, taking care of his body,” he said. “In a way, I think him having a girlfriend has helped him. Help him stay more focused, less out in the nightlife, be able to be focused.”
Dudley later joked about his relationship with Jenner’s famous family.
“I can see his cheekbones,” he said. “It looks like he’s getting surgery. Messing with the Kardashians, it could end up being surgery, or he lost some weight.”
The 36-year-old forward saw firsthand how well Booker has been playing this year. The two-time All-Star torched the Lakers in the first round of the postseason, averaging 29.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest in six games.
Booker has to elevate his game further if he wants his team to stave off elimination against the Milwaukee Bucks in the finals. The Suns are down 3-2, and Game 6 will be played on Milwaukee’s home court.