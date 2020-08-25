Jared Dudley Comes to Dwight Howard’s Defense After His Confrontation With Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have opened up a 3-1 series lead over the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs.

Behind a terrific offensive showing from LeBron James, the Lakers cruised to a 135-115 victory on Monday night.

The win not only put Los Angeles in control of the series, but also showed that it can bounce back quickly after a poor showing in Game 1.

The camaraderie around the team seems to be high as well. After the game, Jared Dudley took to social media to make sure that nobody messes with center Dwight Howard.

Things getting a bit chippy between Melo and Dwight 🍿 pic.twitter.com/9TPUpafYkN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 25, 2020

Howard finished Monday’s game with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and eight rebounds.

The 34-year-old big man has been a key member of the Lakers’ bench unit all season.

Howard finished the regular season averaging 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Lakers will look to finish off the Blazers when they take the court on Wednesday from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.