Jared Dudley blatantly recruits former teammate to run it back with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have a hole at the center position that they need to fill this coming offseason.

Lakers veteran Jared Dudley looks like he has already started the recruitment trail. He recently posted a comment on Dwight Howard’s Instagram post, telling the big man to “come home.”

After helping the Lakers win an NBA title last year, Howard decided to leave the franchise in the 2020 offseason after a bizarre series of events. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year then signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal.

It is unclear if Howard is planning on re-signing with Philadelphia. But his latest Instagram post, the one that Dudley replied to, signifies that he wants to contend for another championship.

Lakers fans would certainly welcome back Howard if he decides to return to Los Angeles, especially after he played a key role in the team’s title run in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

Though he played just 15.7 minutes per game in the 2020 playoffs, the eight-time NBA All-Star managed to contribute 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per match. His defense on opposing big men, like Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, also proved to be crucial to the Lakers’ success.