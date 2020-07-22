Jared Dudley Opens Up on Biggest Obstacle Inside NBA Bubble: ‘Not Being Around a Female’

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley revealed one of the largest obstacles for players inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

“I think not being around a female companion,” Dudley said on the biggest obstacle to harmony in the bubble, culture-wise.

The veteran went on to explain the difficulties and differences of the abnormal situation in the bubble.

“Your people who are married, you have your wives,” he said. “I won’t see my wife for seven weeks. When’s the last time it’s ever happened? We’re not going to Iraq for war, or doing anything. But for us, it’s you not seeing your wife and kids. I think that’s a huge shock. Even AAU basketball – you go for your week and you go home, right? I don’t care how you do it. … I think (some) people, you have your girlfriends, and I think people that are just ‘free-floaters,’ as I call them. Not being able to have that for that long of a stretch. Let’s just be honest. Even after the first round, you can have people come in. (But) they have to quarantine for a week. What wife, girlfriend, or companion wants to be in a hotel room by themselves for a week?”

NBA players have been in the bubble since early July.

While nearly half of the 22 teams will depart the bubble following eliminations by the end of August, a few teams will be there for a long time.

For the Lakers, they could be in there until October, when the 2019-20 campaign will end. The Lakers, who have the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, are focused on winning a championship this season.

Recently, superstar LeBron James admitted how hard it was to be away from his mother during quarantine.

Dudley, 35, is putting up a career-low 1.5 points and 1.1 rebounds this season. However, his value comes in the form of guidance and affirmation. The Lakers’ chemistry is incredible.

The Lakers resume their 2019-20 season against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30.