James Worthy reveals who he’d pick as the G.O.A.T. if he had a gun to his head

Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy revealed who he believes is the greatest basketball player of all time.

While many people believe that the debate is between current Lakers superstar LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, Worthy offered a different take on the debate.

James Worthy on if he had to pick a GOAT its @kaj33. “I don’t like when people ask me who the GOAT is, but if someone put a gun to my head & I had to pick it’s Kareem.”#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/Cu4VWrykee — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) November 2, 2021

Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson won three NBA titles together, so it’s hard to argue with his choice of the greatest player ever.

Abdul-Jabbar’s resume speaks for itself when comparing him to some of the NBA’s best players.

The Hall of Famer is a six-time NBA champion and is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Throughout his storied career he was named an All-Star 19 times, won six Most Valuable Player awards and was a two-time scoring champion.

Worthy, who was a great player in his own right, made just seven All-Star teams in his career.

For his career, Abdul-Jabbar averaged 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 72.1 percent from the charity stripe.

It would be interesting to see if Worthy would change his opinion on the matter with James closing in on Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

While James only has four NBA titles on his resume, he could still match the former Lakers center in that category as well.

The fact that the Lakers have so many players that have spent time with the franchise in the conversation for the greatest player of all time is a grand achievement.

Abdul-Jabbar, James, Johnson and Kobe Bryant are just some of the players that have truly changed the game of basketball during their time in Los Angeles.