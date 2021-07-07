Jamal Murray hints he may want to join Lakers this summer with latest social media activity

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray recently sparked some fireworks after liking a tweet about potentially joining the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

Murray, 24, sat out the second half of the 2020-21 season for the Nuggets after suffering a torn ACL.

The point guard collected a career-high 21.2 points on top of 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this season. He played in 48 contest before the devastating injury.

While Murray didn’t play in this year’s postseason, his playoff legend grew in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. last year. In fact, the Lakers felt the effects of it in the 2020 Western Conference Finals.

The veteran averaged 26.5 points, 6.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest during the 2020 playoffs. He helped the Nuggets steal a game against the Lakers in last year’s conference finals, though the Lakers ultimately beat the Nuggets in five games.

The Lakers were defeated by the Phoenix Suns in six games in the first round of the postseaon.