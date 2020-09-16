Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray demanded that multiple media personalities respect his team after its Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

It was the second time this postseason that Denver rallied from a 3-1 series deficit. They also did so in the first round against the Utah Jazz.

Murray, who was fantastic in Game 7 and notched 40 points in the game, called out Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith and Zach Lowe following the game.

"All y'all better start giving this team some damn respect." Jamal Murray calls out the media after Game 7. pic.twitter.com/GqOuFfJwYU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2020

“All ya’ll better start giving this team some damn respect,” he said. “Because we put in the work. We’ve got a resilient team.”

The Nuggets certainly have earned respect across the league.

After battling back in the Utah series, they took on a highly favored Clippers team. Despite the Clippers star power, Murray and company quickly erased a 3-1 deficit before dominating Game 7 on Tuesday night.

The Nuggets will now face their toughest test yet in the Western Conference Finals. Denver will take on superstar LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Regardless of how that series ends, the Nuggets have certainly put the rest of the NBA on notice.