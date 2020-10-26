Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray apparently agrees with the opinion of Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon that the legendary Michael Jordan was better than one of Murray’s contemporaries, LeBron James.

Olajuwon appeared on CNBC and while he praised James’ ability, he indicated (at the 20-second mark) that Jordan was definitely the better player, citing in part what he feels was a more competitive period for the NBA.

Jordan’s Chicago Bulls won six league championships during his era that spanned from 1984 to 2003, while James has now won four titles with three different NBA franchises during his 17 seasons.

Olajuwon was the top overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 1984 draft, with Jordan being chosen by the Bulls two picks later.

That connection and the fact that neither player played against James make such statements open to question. Critics of Olajuwon’s assessment will likely point out the tendency for retired players to favor competitors from their particular era.

In Murray’s case, he was born in February 1997, with his only understanding of Jordan’s career coming from old videos that can be seen on a variety of outlets.

However, when it comes to James, Murray got a close look at what James could do during this year’s Western Conference finals, when the Lakers won their series against the Nuggets in five games.

In the end, the debate between Jordan and James as the best basketball player ever will remain active, but James’ legendary remembrance of past slights may end up coming back to haunt Murray.