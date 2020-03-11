Jamal Crawford Strongly Campaigns for Lakers to Sign J.R. Smith

On Wednesday, veteran free agent Jamal Crawford heavily campaigned for the Los Angeles Lakers to sign fellow unsigned guard J.R. Smith.

–YES!! Sign that man. Has familiarity with Bron, can guard, knockdown shooter, vet, champion. https://t.co/HDzjTxC4xm — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 11, 2020

Smith, 34, hasn’t played an NBA game in over a year. The guard parted ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers shortly after the start of the 2018-19 season.

However, he has been training to stay in shape in the meantime. As a matter of fact, the Lakers recently worked out Smith to see if he’d be a good potential fit on the roster.

One of the key reasons why the Lakers may consider acquiring Smith is his familiarity with superstar LeBron James. The pair went to multiple NBA Finals with the Cavs and won the 2016 championship together.

The sharpshooter has career averages 12.5 points and 3.2 rebounds.

While the Lakers recently signed Dion Waiters, they are reportedly still interested in adding another shooter like Smith.

Crawford, who has also yet to play this season, hasn’t garnered much interest from teams. He last played for the Phoenix Suns last season.