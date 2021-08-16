   Jamal Crawford and Nate Robinson slam former Lakers guard for criticizing Seattle and Portland Pro-Am leagues - Lakers Daily
NBA journeymen Jamal Crawford and Nate Robinson took some jabs at former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young recently.

The spat started when Young took to Twitter to question the quality of two different Pro-Am leagues.

Crawford and Robinson responded with social media posts of their own.

 

Some players have posted absurd numbers in Pro-Am games this offseason. Former Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas dropped 81 points in a game, and current Boston Celtics youngster Payton Pritchard scored 92 in another game.

Neither Crawford nor Robinson have played in the NBA recently. Crawford last played in the 2019-20 season, appearing in just one game with the Brooklyn Nets. Robinson, on the other hand, last played in the 2015-16 season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

As for Young, he last played in the 2018-19 season with the Denver Nuggets. He has career averages of 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.