- Updated: March 3, 2021
ESPN analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose believes that there isn’t a team in the league that can take down a healthy Los Angeles Lakers squad.
On ESPN’s show “Get Up,” Rose said that he doesn’t think any NBA team could even take the Lakers to six games in a playoff series.
"When [the Lakers] are healthy, I don't believe there's a team in the NBA that would take them to six games in a playoff series."
– Jalen Rose
Right now, the Lakers are 24-12 and are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
However, last postseason in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble, the Lakers handled the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets all in five games.
They did need six games to beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, but the Lakers have proven that they are one of the league’s most dominant teams when healthy.
Los Angeles is without star forward Anthony Davis, as he is dealing with a calf strain.
Still, the Lakers returned a good amount the players from last year’s roster and added guard Dennis Schroder, center Marc Gasol and forward Montrezl Harrell to the mix.
The Lakers are currently 3.5 games behind the top-seeded Utah Jazz in the Western Conference.
If Davis can get healthy for the stretch run, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers can make Rose’s prediction come true.