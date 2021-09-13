Jalen Ramsey responds to LeBron James’ emphatic shout-out after Rams’ Week 1 win

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey let LeBron James know that he sees him as a major inspiration following a big Week 1 win on Sunday.

Ramsey’s strong performance in the Rams’ 2021 season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night led James to offer some high praise to Ramsey.

In the game against the Bears, Ramsey made nine tackles, including seven solo efforts. Two of those stops were behind the line of scrimmage.

That effort played a role in helping the Rams get their season off to a strong start with a 34-14 win over the Bears.

James, who played high school football and has toyed with the idea of playing in the NFL, is on the verge of starting his 19th NBA season and remains motivated to win more titles.

The Lakers added Russell Westbrook, among other impact players, during the offseason and are looking to bounce back after their effort to win back-to-back championships last season fell short.