Jalen Green wants to be compared to Kobe Bryant, thinks ‘you’re crazy’ if you don’t take him No. 1

NBA draft prospect Jalen Green reportedly wants to be compared to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

“He’s always said he wants to be No. 1,” said Green’s high school coach Brad Roznovosky. “He wants to be compared to Kobe. If you asked Jalen today, he can tell you that you’re crazy if you don’t take him No. 1.”

Green, 19, is setting some high expectations for himself. Bryant finished his legendary career with 18 All-Star selections, five NBA titles and was ultimately inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame after his tragic passing.

Bryant, who was a 6-foot-6 shooting guard for most of his career, may be comparable to Green in some ways on paper. The 19-year-old Green is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard himself with a similar playing style to Bryant’s.

During the 2020-21 season, Green averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game with the NBA G League Ignite. He shot the ball at a 46.1 percent clip from the field and a 36.5 percent clip from beyond the arc.

Green is expected to be one of the first players off the board in the 2021 NBA Draft. Only time will tell if he is able to have an NBA career that measures up to the one Bryant had.