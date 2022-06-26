J.R. Smith seen working out alongside Lakers superstar LeBron James

In a new Instagram post, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James can be seen working out alongside his former Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers teammate J.R. Smith.

At the age of 37, James is seeking to get back into prime physical shape after dealing with injuries in the 2021-22 season.

Smith last played in the NBA with the Lakers during the interrupted 2019-20 season. He was signed prior to the resumption of play after Avery Bradley opted out of playing in the bubble in Orlando, Fla.

The connection between James and Smith goes back decades and has remained strong. That bond was evident in January of 2015, when James strongly pushed for the Cavaliers to trade for Smith.

After adding Smith, the Cavaliers ended up making the NBA Finals in four straight years and captured the 2016 NBA title.

After James left to join the Lakers in 2018, Smith’s tenure with the Cavaliers came to a messy end in the 2018-19 season. Until the Lakers signed him in 2020, Smith had remained off the court.

Smith ended up being a part of the Lakers’ 2020 title team before returning to college at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

The fact that James and Smith recently worked out together is no indication that James will push for the Lakers to sign his good friend, but it’s great to see them reconnect by playing the game they love.