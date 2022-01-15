Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s.

Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.

“We would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post, in the triple post,” Thomas explained. “We’d have no shot. We just wouldn’t unless we came and double-teamed and fouled you hard.”

Thomas, who is a Hall of Famer, had an outstanding NBA career, but he seems to recognize that the league has changed a lot since his career ended.

During his time in the NBA, Thomas earned 12 All-Star selections and won two NBA titles. He posted career averages of 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game, shooting 45.2 percent from the field along the way.

James and Durant are two of the most dominant players in the NBA today.

James, despite being 37 years old, is still a force to be reckoned with. This season, he’s averaging 29.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from deep.

Durant, on the other hand, is having a great season himself. He’s averaging 29.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3-point range.

Both James and Durant are looking to reach the NBA Finals this season. The Lakers and Nets both have very talented rosters.