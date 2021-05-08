The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference on Friday after a 106-101 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers have been stumbling since LeBron James went down with an injury back in March, and with James once again out of the lineup, the Lakers are in danger of having to participate in the league’s play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

Former Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas took to Twitter to offer his services, as he thinks he could be an asset to the team.

Man I could help them Lakers boys during this time!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 8, 2021

Thomas, 32, would help the Lakers deal with the absence of Dennis Schroder, who is out due to health and safety protocols. However, it is hard to say if he would make a major impact.

After playing 40 games for the Washington Wizards during the 2019-20 season, Thomas had not played in the NBA this season until he signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

This season, the veteran appeared in three games and averaged 7.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Thomas shot just 33.3 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3 during that stretch and is currently a free agent.

The Lakers are likely focused on getting their current roster healthy rather than bringing in a player on a 10-day deal with such little time left in the season.