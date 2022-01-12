Isaiah Thomas opens up on ‘one of the dopest’ Lakers teammates to be around

Isaiah Thomas’ stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was short this season, but it seems like it didn’t take long for a certain player to leave a good impression on him.

Thomas took to Twitter and revealed that while he and Rajon Rondo have had their “battles,” Rondo was “one of the dopest teammates to be around” on the Lakers.

We’ve had our battles but my time with the lakers he was one of the dopest teammates to be around https://t.co/qsZp5fXXu6 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 12, 2022

Interestingly, neither Thomas nor Rondo are members of the Lakers anymore. It’s an interesting fact considering they were teammates on L.A. as recently as last month.

Rondo now finds himself playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he’s getting increased playing time compared to the amount of action he had been seeing with the Lakers this season.

The veteran is averaging 21.7 minutes per game over three contests with the Cavs after averaging 16.1 minutes per game over 18 games with L.A. this season. He has made a nice impact for Cleveland so far, averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

As for Thomas, he’s currently looking for a home in the NBA once again. He appeared in four games for the Lakers this season, and while he showed some exciting flashes, efficiency wound up being a big issue for him. He averaged 9.3 points per game on 30.8 percent shooting from the field.

Both Thomas and Rondo spent time with the Boston Celtics in the past, where Rondo won a ring and Thomas earned two All-Star selections.

As for the Lakers, they’re hoping to capture their 18th title in franchise history this season. They’re probably going to have to flip a switch in the near future in order to accomplish that goal.