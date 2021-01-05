In their first year together as Los Angeles Lakers teammates, LeBron James and Marc Gasol have quickly shown that they rank at the top when it comes to playing together on the court this season.

LeBron James & Marc Gasol have the best Net Rating (+28.3) of any two players in the league who have played at least 100 minutes together so far this season. pic.twitter.com/PWSdjpBAxr — Laker Film Room (@LakerFilmRoom) January 4, 2021

James’ ability to blend together with any teammate is evident from the fact that he’s also among the leaders when playing together with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schroder or Anthony Davis.

The fact that both Gasol and Schroder are in their first seasons as members of the Lakers shows that any chemistry concerns when it came to playing with James have been alleviated.

Gasol signed with the Lakers during the November free agency, with the veteran offering a clear indication of exactly why the Lakers pursued him during the brief offseason.

Undoubtedly, one of the reasons that Gasol signed with the Lakers was to have a strong chance to win his second NBA title. As a member of the Toronto Raptors in June 2019, Gasol was part of the first Raptors title team in the history of the franchise.