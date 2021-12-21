Iman Shumpert reveals exactly why ‘too strong’ LeBron James started flopping to get free throws

Iman Shumpert recently spoke about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and had plenty of great things to say about the 17-time All-Star.

Shumpert suggested that it’s hard to think of many things that folks can reasonably hold against James. However, he did speak about James’ flopping tendencies. He offered some insight into why James started flopping in the first place.

“The worst thing we had against LeBron was like, ‘Bro, why you flopping?'” Shumpert said. “And literally, he started flopping cause he like, ‘Bro, I gotta get these free throws if these people getting free throws.’ He like, ‘Bro, I’m really getting hit.’ So he like, ‘Ah, I’ll sell it for you cause they can’t see it cause I’m so strong. Y’all can’t see me getting fouled.'”

Flopping to draw fouls has certainly become a common tactic by NBA players in recent years, but this season, fouls are being called less often than players and fans are used to. In fact, if the season were to end today, the 2021-22 NBA campaign would finish with fewer personal fouls per game (19.2) than any other season in league history.

The dip in foul calls is largely a result of new rules put into place by the league. The rule changes have definitely impacted many superstar players who have relied on free throws for scoring in years past.

This hasn’t really been an issue for James, however, as he’s averaging 25.9 points per game this season. James is hoping to help his Lakers get their 2021-22 season on track. L.A. is trying to get back into the title discussion.