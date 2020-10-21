The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 title celebration is still going strong.

As a matter of fact, TMZ caught numerous players out and about partying in Los Angeles.

Several Lakers players, including Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Dion Waiters, were seen attending the celebration in Los Angeles.

A number of images from inside the party were posted on the web as well.



The Lakers were in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. for more than three months.

They cruised in the postseason by knocking off the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat on their way to a championship.

There’s no doubt the Lakers had a tumultuous season. The organization dealt with difficult political issues, the traumatic death of legend Kobe Bryant and the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Yet, the championship gives the Lakers, and the city of Los Angeles, a sense of victory and light.