- Images leak of Lakers’ fabulous championship celebration in Los Angeles
- Kevin Durant praises LeBron James’ and Rajon Rondo’s abilities to destroy zone defenses
- Video: Phil Handy drops a major hint about his future with the Lakers
- Derrick Rose’s wife has hilarious reaction to his potential trade to Lakers
- Report: JaVale McGee and Avery Bradley likely to opt into contracts next season
- Colby Covington destroys LeBron James yet again, while also taking shot at NBA
- Report: Lakers attempting to remove Luol Deng’s contract from books, free up $5 million in cap space
- NBA insider pegs multitude of veteran free agents who would be ‘perfect’ fits on Lakers
- Lakers News: JaVale McGee sells $2.49 million Los Angeles mansion
- The Ring-Giver: LeBron James Earns New Nickname Following 4th NBA Title
Images leak of Lakers’ fabulous championship celebration in Los Angeles
-
- Updated: October 21, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 title celebration is still going strong.
As a matter of fact, TMZ caught numerous players out and about partying in Los Angeles.
Several Lakers players, including Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Dion Waiters, were seen attending the celebration in Los Angeles.
A number of images from inside the party were posted on the web as well.
The Lakers were in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. for more than three months.
They cruised in the postseason by knocking off the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat on their way to a championship.
There’s no doubt the Lakers had a tumultuous season. The organization dealt with difficult political issues, the traumatic death of legend Kobe Bryant and the impact of the novel coronavirus.
Yet, the championship gives the Lakers, and the city of Los Angeles, a sense of victory and light.