Ice Cube tells Damian Lillard to join the Lakers if he wants to win a title

The Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to bolster their roster in the offseason in order to compete for the NBA championship again.

A player that is currently being linked to the franchise is Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

American rapper O’Shea Jackson, who is known professionally as Ice Cube, recently appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s series and sent a message to the Blazers star to come to Los Angeles.

“If you want a championship, you should come join the Lakers,” said Jackson after Smith asked him what advice he would give to Lillard. “If you want to just score a lot of points and be the man, stay in Portland. But come win a championship. You deserve it. He’s given a lot to that city. So give some of that love to the L.A. Lakers.”

If the Lakers were able to acquire Lillard this offseason, they would definitely be among the title favorites.

The 30-year-old is one of the best point guards in the league, having career averages of 24.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 3.0 3-pointers per game.